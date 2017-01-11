Memorial at Walmart where officer was killed grows Local News Memorial at Walmart where officer was killed grows People who didn't even know Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton felt compelled to come visit the Walmart near John Young Parkway and Princeton Street. It is where Clayton lost her life and it has quickly become the sight of a memorial which continues to grow.

Perfect strangers, like Aaron Williams, came to say goodbye Tuesday.

"Just the outreach of the community and everybody coming together," Aaron Williams said. "It's heartbreaking to see how much violence has gone on here," Williams said.

Dennis Bent didn't know her either, but he too was drawn here.

"I feel it so bad," he said. "My heart goes for her."

On Monday, they learned the tragic story of a remarkable woman -- a wife and a mother -- who was gone too soon. Police say she was fatally shot by 41-year-old Markeith Loyd, which set off a massive manhunt.

Clayton was dedicated to the force and committed to helping the community grieving her, while the hunt for her killer goes on.

"I hope these guys find him. It needs to be done," Aaron Williams said.

