Rosemont Community Center mourns officer's death Local News Rosemont Community Center mourns officer's death At the Rosemont Community Center, dozens of teenagers gathered Tuesday night to do the only thing they could do -- talk to us in a heartfelt effort to honor the late Master Sergeant Debra Clayton

Clayton was killed Monday morning as she confronted her suspected killer, 41-year-old Markeith Loyd.

Clayton mentored 17-year-old Niyah Fogle, who says news of Clayton's death broke her heart. Clayton volunteered so much of her time to help others and gave so much of herself, friends and family say.

Talking to three young women was heartbreaking yet comforting to know the spirit of this remarkable woman so clearly present.

"She helped me get through it.," said 16-year-old Shamya Revis. "I'll take her advice and keep it with me every day."

Kids here wearing Dueling Dragons shirts in honor of Clayton who helped out with the PKZ boating program. She helped out wherever and whenever she could, which is why she does not go gentle into that good night.

Fogle says it will be hard, but she will have to learn to cope.

