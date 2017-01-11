Fellow Orlando police officers remember fallen colleague Local News Fellow Orlando police officers remember fallen colleague Friends and fellow officers are still reeling from the death of Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

“I could you tell you right now that the first thing you’re going to notice about Debra when you see her is her smile.

She had the most beautiful smile,” said OPD Det. Joseph Lundy. Friends describe her as a woman devoted to making this world a safer place.

“When I was working with her you could actually see the passion that she had in young people and wanting to see them do better,” Lundy explained.

Lundy was both a colleague and a friend at the Orlando Police Department.

“She was committed to her job. She definitely was committed to the community. She did so much in reference to stop the violence movements. With that, it’s not surprising that she wanted to get a violent criminal off the street,” he said.

Police say when Clayton confronted a career criminal Monday morning, he shot and killed her. The 17 year police veteran is suddenly gone, but not forgotten.

“It is an incredible void but we have to stand up to evil. We’re not going to falter, we’re definitely going to miss her and all the contributions she’s made to our community and to us personally. We’re not going to let someone take that from us,” Lundy said.

Orlando Fire Marshal Tammy Hughes, who was a close friend of Clayton’s and was the maid-of-honor at her wedding, sent FOX 35 this statement:

"The City has lost a bright, young lady who loved life and her community. She will be missed by so many."