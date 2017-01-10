Son of fallen officer speaks at emotion-filled vigil Local News Son of fallen officer speaks at emotion-filled vigil People gathered Tuesday night to honor two central Florida law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

- People gathered Tuesday night to honor two central Florida law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

A vigil was held in the parking lot of the WalMart near Princeton and John Young Parkway, where the Orlando Police Department says Master Sergeant Debra Clayton was shot and killed by murder suspect Markeith Loyd.

Shortly after the shooting, officials say Orange County Deputy Norman Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash as he responded to the search for the suspect.

The crowd of about 100 people who gathered Tuesday prayed for peace for the officers families, strength for the people in the communities they served, and for the capture of the alleged killer.

Authorities have been searching for Loyd since December. He’s accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, who was pregnant, and critically wounding her brother.

After Clayton’s murder, the reward for information leading to Loyd’s capture has been increased to $100,000.

Anyone with a tip about Loyd’s whereabouts can all Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 911.