Amber alert issued after possible kidnapping in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida AMBER alert has been issued for 16-year-old Marcus Hatch who was last seen wearing black pants with a black hoodie and black Adidas shoes with red stripes.



Marcus has a mole on the left side of his face a medium length afro with facial hair and may be in the company of three black males in their twenties between 5 feet 9 inches tall and 6 feet 2 inches tall, one is wearing a tan camouflage jacket, blue basketball shorts, and tan cargo shorts, one is wearing a red hoody and has dreadlocks, one is wearing a camouflage jacket, with jeans and black Jordan sneakers with a red stripe.



They may be traveling in a 2009, gray Subaru Legacy, Florida tag # AKN6Z.



Anyone with information is asked to call St Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-810-6630 or 911.