Lockdowns have been lifted at several Orange County, enacted as a precautionary measure following the shooting of an Orlando police officer.

The officer who was gunned down while on duty. The shooting happened near a Walmart store near Princeton Ave. and John Young Parkway.

The suspect in the shooting, Markeith Loyd, was still on the run late Monday afternoon, which prompted a massive manhunt. Several schools were placed on lockdown, which was lifted around 3:30 p.m.