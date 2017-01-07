Scouts brave weather to camp out at Daytona International Speedway Local News Scouts brave weather to camp out at Daytona International Speedway Some brave Cub Scouts will spend their second night at the Daytona International Speedway, with parents keeping close watch, to protect them from the cold.

A sea of tents were sprawled across the infield, as Pack 832 traveled up on from Stuart, Florida, with more than two dozen scouts, braving the temperatures to see some of the world's fastest cars up close, ahead of the annual Rolex 24.

"I had to go to the car a couple of times, just to heat up, you know," said Ryan Traill. "It's pretty cold out here!"

The scouts used money from popcorn sales to make the trip. Some parents arrived as early as Friday afternoon and all were having a great time, despite wet and cold weather.

"We're layering clothing, there's a fire pit. I think the boys are running around to keep warm," explained Scout mother Gloriana Black.