Authorities in Brevard County say three people were thrown from a 12-foot boat in the Eau Gallie Causeway after encountering some rough water.

The three people were not wearing life jackets, but luckily some people who were fishing off of a nearby pier heard screams for help and notified authorities. All three are in good condition.