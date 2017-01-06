Disney cancels Saturday marathon running events due to weather

- Walt Disney World Resort has canceled all marathon-running events on Saturday due to weather conditions, "in an abundance of caution." This includes the Walt Disney World Half Marathon and the Disney Kids Races.

Park officials say the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo will delay opening until 11 a.m.

"While we share our Guests' obvious disappointment, the safety of our Guests and Cast is most important," read a statement sent to FOX 35. "Weather tracking has indicated there is an elevated risk of lightning in the area of the racecourse. In addition, there are sections of the course that do not provide immediate access to shelter. Both of these factors have influenced this difficult decision."

FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards says the chance of showers will increase after midnight and intensify by mid-morning, but no severe weather is forecast.

Marathon runners will still receive a medal and may choose from options that include either a refund in the form of a Disney gift card, two One-Day Park Hopper tickets, or deferred registration to another runDisney half marathon race in the U.S. within the next 24 months.

The full marathon, planned for Sunday, is still on the schedule.