Man arrested in armed robberies investigation

- Sanford police officers have arrested a man in connection to an investigation into two armed robberies which occurred in the Historic District of Sanford over the last week.

Based on witness identification, Diquan Daravius Walker, 21, is believed to be responsible for the armed robberies that occurred on December 18 at 4th Street and Park Avenue and December 31 at the Iglesia Vida Nueva Church, located at 911 Palmetto Ave.

Walker was taken into custody late Thursday.

"We are relieved to have identified the individual who has single-handedly made hundreds of our residents fearful and uneasy," said Police Chief Cecil Smith.

Anyone with information about these armed robberies is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department.