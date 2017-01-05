USTA opens national campus in Lake Nona Local News USTA opens national campus in Lake Nona The United States Tennis Association on Thursday held the ceremonial "First Serve" at its new USTA National Campus, located in Lake Nona. Tennis icons, local dignitaries, partners and tennis enthusiasts were on hand to mark the occasion.

The facility, which is open to the public, combines all USTA participation programs and USTA Player Development in a central location for the first time. The tennis center will serve the Orlando community by providing year-round programs for all levels of play. PHOTOS>>>

"The opening of the USTA National Campus is a monumental milestone for our sport," said USTA Chairman of the Board and President Katrina Adams. "The new 'Home of American Tennis' will redefine how the USTA delivers on its mission and will provide a new vision for the future of tennis in the U.S."

The USTA partnered with the Tavistock Group, along with a consortium of regional and state partners, to develop the new complex. It is located on 64-acres and features a total of 100 courts (32 Plexicusion hard courts, 32 Har-Tru green clay courts, 16 Sport Courts, eight DecoTurf acrylic cushion courts, six European Terre Davis red clay and six ReBound Ace indoor courts) along with two stadium courts.

The complex is the anchor of the "Lake Nona Sports & Performance District," which includes the future training home of Orlando City Soccer Club's Training Center. More than 100 international, national and local events and tournaments already are scheduled at the facility in 2017.