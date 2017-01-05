Teacher accused of soliciting nude photos from former student Local News Teacher accused of soliciting nude photos from former student An Avalon Middle School teacher is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

Civics teacher Andrew Montalvo went before a judge on Thursday. He is accused of asking for and receiving nude pictures from a teenager who was once his student.

"The charge itself sounds a lot worse than it sounds," Montalvo's attorney told the judge.

Investigators said Montalvo stayed in touch with the teenager for two years on social media, eventually asking her for nude photographs, which they say she sent to him. Then, according to authorities, she turned the tables, demanding $2,000 from him to keep quiet.

Police said he actually paid up, but in yet another twist, they said he turned himself in and told officers he needed help to deal with the blackmail. Investigators said Montalvo told officers he was intoxicated when he asked for the photos.

"This is an individual that has no criminal history, strong ties to the community, was a teacher," his attorney said.

The principal of Avalon Middle School released a message to parents saying, in part, "A teacher named Andrew Montalvo was placed on relief of duty from our school of November of 2016. I want to be clear, Mr. Montalvo has been arrested regarding charges not related to any students in our school."

While the student is no longer attending Avalon Middle, deputies said that's where Montalvo was the victim's teacher two years ago.

Parents were stunned when they learned about the case.

Sara Matos said her child also knows Montalvo, adding, "She actually had a class with him last year. I was really shocked."

A school district spokesperson said Montalvo had been with the district since 2011.