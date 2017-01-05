Detectives investigate fatal shooting of 10-year-old boy in Clearwater

- Clearwater police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Lindru Garden Apartments that left a 10-year-old boy dead.

Authorities later identified the boy as Ian Sevostjanov. He was a fifth-grade student at Belleair Elementary.

Emergency crews responded at 8:27 a.m. Thursday morning to the apartment building located at 711 Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered the Sevostjanov dead in the bottom-floor apartment.

"Paramedics did everything they could to treat the juvenile, but the juvenile did pass away this morning," said Chief Dan Slaughter. "It's a tragedy in all respects."

Chief Slaughter said detectives were interviewing family members, who are distraught, and said officers are still investigating whether or not it was self-inflicted, accidental, or criminal. Only one shot was fired, police say.

The firearm was a handgun owned by someone at the residence, Chief Slaughter said.

The boy's mother, 49-year-old Olga Grusetskaja, was home at the time of the incident. Other family members were not.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the tragedy.

