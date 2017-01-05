Deputies seek suspect who stole Christmas gifts from child care center Local News Deputies seek suspect who stole Christmas gifts from child care center The Roma Court Academy is a child care center in Palm Coast. On Christmas night, deputies say someone broke into the daycare building, and not only ate the kids food and drank their juice, but stole some Christmas gifts.

- The Roma Court Academy is a child care center in Palm Coast. On Christmas night, deputies say someone broke into the daycare building, and not only ate the kids food and drank their juice, but stole some Christmas gifts.

The suspect in this case was caught on surveillance video roaming the building like it was his own. Even hunkering down for the night in a laundry room in the daycare.

Deputy Chris Sepe said, "There were several empty juice boxes and food wrappers."

Then deputies say he stole a teacher's tablet and their Christmas gifts.

Deputy Sepe said, "There were several Christmas cards that had gift cards and money inside the Christmas cards that were stolen . So all these holiday and Christmas presents which were supposed to be presents of joy were unfortunately taken by our suspect."

Detectives say they are closing in on this guy.

Thursday afternoon they tracked down a receipt they say was left behind by the suspect at the day care center.

A bank receipt at a nearby bank ATM.

Detective Sepe is now calling the two men caught on surveillance at the bank "person's of interest" in this case.

And, deputies say it looks like there's a puppy sticking out of one of their jackets.

They're now waiting to get word from the bank as to who's account was used and who this guy in the video is.