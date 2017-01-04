1 pedestrian killed, another injuried in Orlando

FOX 35 NewsEdge at 6 p.m.

Posted:Jan 04 2017 06:34PM EST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 06:57PM EST

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Authorities in Orlando are investigating after a man in a wheelchair was struck and killed near Florida Hospital's downtown campus.

A woman was pushing the man in the wheelchair through a crosswalk near the intersection of N. Orange Ave. and E. King Street, when a car turned a corner and hit the pair, according to police.  The man died, and the woman was injured.   The driver stayed on scene.

Orange Ave. is closed from E. Winter Park St. to E. Evans St. and will likely be for some time.

