Rabies alert after bobcat attacks Local News Rabies alert after bobcat attacks A rabies alert has been issued for Venice and North Port by the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County after the discovery of at least one rabid bobcat.

- A rabies alert has been issued for Venice and North Port by the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County after the discovery of at least one rabid bobcat.

The Florida Department of Health says two bobcat attacks occurred within four miles of one another in east Venice -- specifically between Venice Avenue and U.S. 41, approximately two miles west of River Road.

Officials captured one cat after it ran into a home. Video shows wildlife officers trying to capture the bobcat on the family's back patio when, in a terrifying moment, it leaps onto the wildlife officer. The officer was able to bat the bobcat away and eventually capture it.

The cat later tested positive for the virus. Karen Morse, who lives at the home, said she has to now undergo a painful series of rabies shots.

A second cat attacked two men who were out walking. It ran off and has not been caught, but officials have placed traps in the area.

Now, a 60-day rabies alert is in effect for Venice and North Port.

The DOH says all residents, especially those in that area, should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated. The public is asked to "maintain a heightened awareness" that rabies is active in Sarasota County.

People are encouraged not to keep pet food outside, to secure garbage containers, and to keep pets under supervision. Any suspect animal bites should be reported to DOH-Sarasota at 941-861-6133.

FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon is working on this story and will have more on FOX 13 tonight at 5 and 6.