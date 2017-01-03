Corrections officer charged with misconduct

- A Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Erika Koger has been charged with official misconduct, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and perjury. Following the arrest, Koger was transported to the Orange County Jail.

The Florida Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General worked with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office in the 9th Judicial Circuit, as part of the investigation.