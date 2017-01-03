Lyft driver outsmarts accused attacker Local News Lyft driver outsmarts accused attacker Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say a Lyft driver may have saved her own life by thinking quickly before making a daring and risky move.

- Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say a Lyft driver may have saved her own life by thinking quickly before making a daring and risky move.

The Lyft driver said she was in fear for her life after an armed passenger told her to take him to several dark locations

Authorities said Christopher Tyree Epperson, 20, told her that if she ever wanted to see her children again, she must take him to a specific location, "on Yucatan drive." He also attempted to take her cell phone.

The Lyft driver saw an opportunity and pulled into FHP headquarters on Semoran Blvd. and flagged down a trooper. Two other troopers pulled into the parking lot and one of them noticed a bulge in Epperson's pocket that looked like a gun.

When Mr. Epperson was asked what was in his pocket, he attempted to run. The troopers captured Epperson and located a 9mm handgun, bullets, duct tape and a glove in his pockets.

Epperson was arrested for false imprisonment and possession of a concealed weapon. He was booked into the Orange County jail on $6,300 bond.