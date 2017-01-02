Man arrested following New Year's Eve stabbings Local News Man arrested following New Year's Eve stabbings Police in Daytona Beach arrested a man on Sunday after they say he stabbed three people at New Year's Eve celebration outside a Daytona Beach bar.

Robert Meszaros, 32, pulled out a pocketknife and started swinging it in a crowd outside the Full Moon Saloon on Main Street before midnight on Saturday, according to an arrest report. The report states he left three people, including his own fiancée, with non life-threatening stab wounds.

"It was probably 30 seconds to a minute before midnight," said Jose Vega, one of the victims who received a cut on his hand. "You get to pass New Year's Eve in an ambulance, it's not very fun!"

When police arrived, they said Meszaros tried to take off on foot. After they caught up with him, officers were approached by a second stabbing victim, Megan Milks.

"I think its about five inches long and maybe one to two inches deep," Milks said of a wound on her leg.

Meszaros faces three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $30,000.