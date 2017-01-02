Autopsies to be performed on couple found near SUV parked on Interstate 4 Local News Autopsies to be performed on couple found near SUV parked on Interstate 4 The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is awaiting preliminary autopsy results on a couple found deceased outside an SUV that was parked along Interstate 4 over the weekend.

- The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is awaiting preliminary autopsy results on a couple found deceased outside an SUV that was parked along Interstate 4 over the weekend.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol trooper came across the scene near DeLand around 2 a.m. on Saturday. The maroon SUV had its hazard lights on. The trooper discovered two adults, a 32-year-old Daniel Kelsey and 30-year-old Heather Kelsey, unconscious. They were later pronounced dead.

Three children, all boys, were found inside the vehicle and were unharmed. They are described as the couple's children and range in age from approximately 8 months to 4 years. They were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach and were met by an investigator with the Florida Department of Children and Families.

A spokesman with the Sheriff's Office said the autopsies have not yet been scheduled by the medical examiner's office. There were few other details offered, but deputies did not immediately identify any obvious signs of foul play.