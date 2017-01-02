U.S. Customs: Outage resolved, backup at airports continue

- A spokesperson for the U.S. Custom and Border Protection in Washington, D.C. said an outage with their computer system has been resolved.

The earlier outage caused people entering the U.S. to be processed by hand. But officials said despite the computers being back online, a backup in airports across the country remain.

At Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, long lines could be seen at the gate and traffic waiting for passengers arriving at the international terminal stretched more than a mile onto the nearby interstate.

Atlanta's airport is the most traveled airport in the world, but is behind John F. Kennedy International Airport, Miami International Airport, and Los Angeles International Airport in international traffic.