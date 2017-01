Suspected would-be burglars caught in the act Local News Suspected would-be burglars caught in the act Some would-be burglars attempted to hit a Melbourne Honda dealership, in hopes of scoring big, police say. Officers believe they now have their suspects after the alleged break-in attempt was caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a box truck pulling up to the back of the building at the Honda Powersports Dealership in broad daylight. Dealership owner AJ Heirs said the suspects were seen swinging away with a sledgehammer at the wall for several minutes.