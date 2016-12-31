Suspect in Winter Park bank robbery sought

Posted:Dec 31 2016 12:12AM EST

Updated:Dec 31 2016 12:12AM EST

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Winter Park police officers are searching for a man suspected of robbing a SunTrust Bank on Park Avenue.

Officers responded to the bank after 5 p.m. Friday, in reference to a robbery that had just occurred.  Bank employees said a man entered the bank and passed a note demanding money. The note did not imply a weapon and none was seen, according to witnesses.  He left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5'9", with light brown hair. He was wearing a blue plaid shirt, dark pants and a dark blue baseball cap.    

Anyone with information about this crime can contact CRIME LINE at 407-423-TIPS or contact the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313.
 

