Suspect in Winter Park bank robbery sought Local News Suspect in Winter Park bank robbery sought Winter Park police officers are searching for a man suspected of robbing a SunTrust Bank on Park Avenue.

- Winter Park police officers are searching for a man suspected of robbing a SunTrust Bank on Park Avenue.

Officers responded to the bank after 5 p.m. Friday, in reference to a robbery that had just occurred. Bank employees said a man entered the bank and passed a note demanding money. The note did not imply a weapon and none was seen, according to witnesses. He left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5'9", with light brown hair. He was wearing a blue plaid shirt, dark pants and a dark blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact CRIME LINE at 407-423-TIPS or contact the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313.

