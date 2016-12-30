Woman says grandson shot in front yard Local News Woman says grandson shot in front yard DeLand police officers are investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition.

- DeLand police officers are investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition.

Officers on Thursday evening responded to a home in the 200 block of West Division Street, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The gunshot victim, identified as Danny Brown, 39, of DeLand, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he remains in serious condition.

"I heard some shots, about three shots," said Dahlia Brown, the victim's grandmother. "My grandson came in and he was shot, and his little cousins helped him up, because he sounded like he was making a gargling sound and they talked to him."

Witnesses at the scene said the alleged shooter fled on foot, and it is believed the suspect is known to the gunshot victim.

Dahlia Brown worked at a hospital for more than 30 years. She said she taught one of the cousins how to keep her grandson stable, until parmedics showed up. Doctors said he was very lucky it wasn't worse.

"I'm asking young people to get it together. Stop robbing, stop killing. Do what's right," Brown said. "There's no harm in getting a job rather than taking from other people. This puts pressure on your parents also. Please listen and do what's right."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the DeLand Police Department.