Good Samaritan saves man on railroad tracks

- An auto repair specialist is being called a hero after saving a man, from being hit by a train.

Nelson Perez says he was working at an auto repair shop nearby when he ran to rescue the driver.

"I told him to 'Get out of the car! Get out of the car! Get out of the car! He was like, "Ok! Ok!' He didn't know exactly what was going on, so I literally opened the door and said get out of the car."

The heart stopping moments were captured by a SunRail camera. The train crashed into a Honda Civic at Oakridge and S. Orange Avenue on Thursday night.

"Walked him out, he was so nervous, he couldn't even walk. He was lost literally lost."

Troopers said 73-year-old Jean Marseille was trying to turn around on the tracks when he got stuck. Nelson says he's never saved anyone's life before.

"I was scared a little bit honestly, but God gave me courage to do what I did."

It's something Jean is grateful for. While the Haitian resident doesn't speak much English, he still went to Nelson's shop to show his appreciation.

"Thank you," Jean told Nelson.

Nelson is the father of two young girls, with a third child on the way. His pregnant wife says the whole family is proud of her heroic husband.

"They call him 'Superman!' He's a hero, he saved that guys life," said Nisha Jenkins.

Troopers ticketed Jean for stopping on the train tracks. He's just relieved to be alive.

"I wasn't trying to be a hero. I was trying to save a life. Hopefully in the future my family, there's always gonna be somewhere there to save them too," Nelson said.

Nelson even offered to loan a car to Jean because his other one was destroyed.