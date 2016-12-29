Police seek suspects in shooting of Orlando man Local News Police seek suspects in shooting of Orlando man A man in his twenties is fighting for his life after being shot. Deputies are now searching the men responsible.

Investigators say it was just after 6 o'clock Thursday evening, when the victim was shot several times at the Chowder Bay Apartments, off Rio Grande Avenue.

At one point, a nearby apartment complex was also surrounded by police officers, as they searched for the gunmen. Residents there say they weren't allowed inside the building for quite a while.

"It's mind boggling, because it happened so close to home," said Altuan McGarvin. "I just got off work trying to get inside, but I cant get in because of all this going on."

Neighbors were able to go back inside at around 9 p.m. McGarvin said.

If you have any information on the suspects, call the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).