Suspects in Pine Hills home invasion sought Local News Suspects in Pine Hills home invasion sought It was a night of terror for one Orange County family. Two men knocked on the front door of a home in Pine Hills, saying they were from the homeowner's association. When the young mother answered, the men charged in with guns.

Sheriff's deputies released surveillance footage of the two suspects with the terrified woman. Also in the house were three children, 12 and under. They say while the men searched the house, a 12-year-old boy bravely climbed out a window and got help from neighbors.

Hector Toro lives nearby and says it's frightening.

“It's scary to think someone with a gun,” Toro says. “You'd like to relax and enjoy the weather. Leave your door open and whatever, any time of day or night. You just don't want to be involved in something like that.”

The two suspects, a Hispanic man and a black man who are both in their twenties, got away after the boy ran for help. Toro says it's a community where neighbors have each other’s backs.

“We all look out for each other, in a sense. To know it happened and have it happen so close to where you live, it's sad,” Toro says, “really sad.”

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they're searching for the suspects, who got away in an unknown vehicle. At least, they say there were no injuries.

