Road rage incidents on the rise in Central Florida Local News Road rage incidents on the rise in Central Florida There have been at least six cases of road rage across Central Florida in the last 20 weeks. The latest was earlier this week, when a couple barely escaped a hail of bullets.

On Monday, bullets flew near the Bass Pro Shop in Orlando. Police say a couple in a car were attacked in street madness. Before that, road rage incidents were reported in Melbourne, Summerfield, Daytona Beach, and Gainesville.

One of the victims of an Orlando road rage incident in August, 26-year-old Salman Khan, died. His mother, Mercedes Feliciano, is still hoping Orlando Police will find his killer.



“Give yourself up and have a conscience,” Feliciano pleaded. “You killed a human being!”

Orlando Police released video of a gray SUV seen behind her son's white car, driving closer and closer, trying to push him forward. They say when Khan got out to confront the driver, he was run over and the suspect sped off.

“It's a nightmare for me,” Feliciano says. “I run over in my mind the whole scenario. And it is horrible.”

Khan died just across Interstate 4 from where another road rage attack happened just this week. Police said a man tried to keep another driver from cutting in front of him on Millennia Boulevard. Police said the other driver then fired four shots into the side of their car, grazing one occupant's arm. Anger management specialist Janie Lacy says the worst thing you can do is engage.



“Take a couple of deep breaths, perhaps call a friend,” Lacy advises, “do something other than focus on the person or vehicle that has offended you.”

Lacy says if you’re facing an aggressive driver the best advice is keep your distance.



Feliciano says getting angry on the road just isn't worth it.

“These people who are doing this road rage, I don't understand why they have no patience! It's ridiculous!”



Ticking off other drivers seems to be a specialty in Central Florida. A 2014 AutoVantage report called Orlando drivers among America’s least courteous. They also declared the City Beautiful America's second-worst for drivers changing lanes without signaling.

