Pastor and homeless advocate arrested Local News Pastor and homeless advocate arrested Mike Pastore, known as Pastor Mike in Daytona Beach, was arrested for defacing city signs and stenciling "Shelter the Homeless" on the sidewalk in front of the Volusia County Administration Center on North Beach Street in Daytona Beach.

Pastore says he did it, and says he'd do it again.

"It gets the message across, and that is the City of Daytona Beach has got to shelter the homeless."

He also spray-painted six signs at City Island Park, where area homeless used to spend the night.

"I spray-painted the signs because the ordinance they were using didn't apply. Ok, so I just blacked it out. It said 'No trespassing. For rental use only.' I have very strong feelings that you can't take public property and reserve it for somebody and then keep everybody else out of it."

There are hundreds of homeless in Daytona Beach, Pastore said. Since August, local churches and groups like the Salvation Army have found homes and counseling services for dozens in need, but there is a large group that still fills the streets.

The city has set up what they call a "safe zone," which is a place on city property for the homeless to sleep and use bathrooms. Pastor Mike says that's not enough.

"This is in my DNA to protest -- non-violent, direct-action civil disobedience!"