Allegiant cancels flights at Orlando Sanford International Airport

Passengers flying Allegiant say they're not sure how they'll get home, after 12 flights were canceled.

"I have three little kids with me and a wife that's disabled and the flight's canceled for no rhyme or reason it's ridiculous," said Vince Davis. "We're gonna get vouchers, but the resort we were at is booked. So essentially, we're gonna have to get these little vouchers, cancel my surgery tomorrow and try to figure out how we're gonna work this out."

It was a total headache for traveler after traveler.

Passenger Rebecca Terry said, "I'm just trying to get to Ohio because if I don't take this class for work tomorrow I can't work till the end of January."

Hours after the first of the cancelations, Allegiant released a statement apologizing and saying in part, "The weather situation was unexpected and its impact on our operations in the area severe."

"Our kids are in Ohio, and they have a different opinion. They say its 39, sunny and beautiful," explained Lindy Taylor, whose husband is also concerned. "We've got a wedding to go to. We have to get back and weather is good there, so it might be maintenance but it's not weather."

Allegiant said passengers will get an automatic refund but that won't get them home.

"That is hardly enough. It's ridiculous. It doesn't even begin to compare to the grief and aggravation have gone through," Davis said.

Ten airplanes headed to Sanford had to be diverted to other airports. Allegiant said it's working to move other airplanes back in place. The airline hasn't said when it will return to normal operations.