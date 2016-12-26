Last minute Christmas shopping in Central Florida Local News Last minute Christmas shopping in Central Florida Some folks, for one reason or another, wait till the last minute to get their holiday shopping done. Most stores are closed this Christmas eve, but a few stayed open until 11pm to get-in last minute stocking stuffers. It's easy to spot the holiday spirit at the Kohls store in Kissimmee - just look for the Christmas cheer.

“We're having a Christmas dinner, she was supposed to dress up as a Christmas tree and I'm supposed to be Mrs. Claus. Doing the last-minute Christmas shopping, we have dinner in like an hour so we don't have a lot of time,” said Nataly Lopez.

The International Council of Shopping Centers says most Americans will spend about $400 on holiday shopping this year. Lopez says getting last-minute gifts doesn't always give you time to plan your purchases. “That's what last-minute shopping is about. I have no idea. I'll see something and say great, that's what I'll get them. I don't know.”

Deloitte Consulting says Americans are expected to spend more than a trillion dollars in 2016 holiday buying. For Jenna Hamilton, it's about finding just the right outfit. “We were going to get a little dress for her to wear for Christmas tomorrow, and some toys. We have a coupon so this is the last time to use it. Figured we'd use it,” she says.

Kimberlyn Owens says she puts a lot of thought into her shopping. “It just takes me some time to figure out, hey! This is a good idea for this friend or this parent or whatever.” But she says it's smart to prioritize. “I'm gonna stuff my face,” she says, “I'm going to eat a lot of food and hang out with family, because that's what it's about.”

And shopper Gabrielle Salcedo has advice for any fellow procrastinators. “Don't wait till the last minute, because you'll be like us! This is terrible!”

If you're still looking for that last minute gift don't worry about finding the perfect thing. A PYMNTS.com survey shows about 40 percent of folks would be very happy with a simple gift certificate.