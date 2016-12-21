Local mini horse in need of funds after surgery

- A once orphaned miniature horse is now in desperate need of help. The 10-month-old horse, Pegasus, began to feel sick earlier in the week and after some tests at an equine hospital in Ocala, the option to either be euthanized or perform surgery was offered.

The Dreamcatcher Horse Rescue opted for the surgery, but the costs are expensive. There is now a GoFundMe account for Pegasus. If interested in donating, please visit Pegasus Emergency.

For more details on Pegasus' condition, follow his story through the Dream Catcher Horse Ranch Facebook page.