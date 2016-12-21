Deputies: Young mom, baby missing since Saturday

Photos via HCSO
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Dec 21 2016 08:35AM EST

Updated:Dec 21 2016 11:25AM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Deputies are hoping you can help them find a young mother and her baby who have not been seen in several days and may be in danger.

The Hillsborough Sheriff's Office says Krista Ray left  her group home on Memorial Highway where she lives with her son Allen Graddy-Ray on Saturday.  They say she signed out with a one-day pass to visit unknown family.

Deputies described the pair as "missing endangered juveniles" but did not elaborate.  They're asking anyone with information about Krista and Allen to call the sheriff's office.

Krista is described as a white 17-year-old, 5-foot-3 and 130 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.  Her son is 18 months old.

