Altamonte Springs police search for gunman

- Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office are searching for a gunman in Altamonte Springs, after one person was injured in a shooting incident.



It was around 5:30 on Tuesday when deputies say a man was shot on Brentwood Avenue. Deputies say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“I seen the officers come in, and some young guy was laying on the ground," explained neighbor Carl Wilder, who said he heard three shots. "I’ve never seen him before.”

“There was a fight with gunshots and one person was wounded,” said Lt. Dwayne Kvalheim, with the Sheriff’s Office. “We’re trying to gather witness statements and information from the victim.”

Wilder expressed concern about crime in the area and said more needs to be done to keep people safe in this Altamonte Springs neighborhood.

“I would like to see more cops in the area,” he said.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.