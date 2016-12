Teen fighting cancer wants to make new memories Local News Teen fighting cancer wants to make new memories Time and experiences are two things we simply cannot get back, once they pass us by. An Orlando teenager lost a whole year of his life fighting an uncaring disease, and this Christmas he does not want things under the tree.

Instead, he wants some of those experiences he missed. FOX 35's Tom Johnson shows you how people are trying to make sure he gets them. LINKS: YouCaring Fundraising Page | GoFundMe Page