- Two people are dead after a crash occurred on Monday morning between a dump truck, a motorcycle, and an SUV.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that troopers responded to a fatal crash in Osceola County on Monday. The crash occurred around 6:50 a.m. on U.S. 192 and Griffen Road. A dump truck, SUV, and motorcycle were involved.

FHP said that an empty dump truck was traveling westbound on U.S. 192 while a motorcycle and SUV were traveling eastbound. For an unknown reason, the dump truck failed to stop as it approached stopped traffic. The vehicle raised over the median and into the eastbound lanes of U.S. 192, hitting the motorcycle and SUV.

There were reportedly two confirmed fatalities. The victims were the motorcycle driver, who was a 48-year-old male from Groveland, and the SUV driver, who was a 19-year-old female from Kissimmee.

Charges are pending against the dump truck driver.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.