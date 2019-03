- Two men are dead and one man was seriously injured after being struck by a car on State Road 50 early Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened at SR 50 and St. Nicholas Avenue around 1:30 a.m. According to a press release from FHP, the three men were standing on the side of the road after crashing into a treeline in Christmas. A passing motorist had pulled them out of the treeline and back onto the roadway.

As they were standing by the vehicle in the road, a Dodge van approached and struck them, FHP said. The driver of the van, 35-year-old Saul Navarro, told FHP that he didn't see them.

Troopers say one man died at the scene. Another man died after being transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. A third man, 21-year-old Eugene Richards, was taken to ORMC with serious injuries.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.