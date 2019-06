- Two teenagers were killed Friday night after crashing into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to a press release, Phillip Leslie, 18, and Joseph Machado, 18, were driving eastbound on County Road 48 in Lake County around 6:30 p.m.

For an unknown reason, Leslie reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed front first into a tree.

Both teens were killed in the accident and their families have been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.