Orlando Pride (1-7-2, 5 points) returns to its newly named home in Exploria Stadium on Sunday to host the Chicago Red Stars (3-4-2, 11 points). Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET. The match will be available to stream on Yahoo! Sports, with international fans able to tune in on NWSLsoccer.com.

"I think Chicago is a great team, there's no doubt about it. They're going to be a hard, tough opposition, but the last game I saw personality [from the Pride]. I saw a team that wanted to get on the ball under pressure situations and play out," Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner said. "We'll see a team that wants to play, a team that wants to dictate possession and play, and that's what my teams will do. That's my identity as a coach so I hope that's what we see on Sunday and that we actually take it to a quality team and show people who we are."

On Sunday, the Orlando Pride will host its annual Pride Night, with the team sporting one-of-a-kind jerseys with rainbow numbers. Following the match, those game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off to support LBGTQ+ initiatives by the Orlando City Foundation. The Club will also be selling a Pride-themed game day poster designed by Orlando Pride defender Erin Greening, speciality "Pride in Our City" merchandise and a limited-edition Pride CityiD patch. The Orlando Gay Chorus will also perform the national anthem.