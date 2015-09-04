< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2 carjackings believe to be tied to same suspect
Posted Jul 01 2019 11:35PM EDT data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415800478.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415800478");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415800478-403803579"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415800478-403803579" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415800478" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Authorities in Orange and Seminole counties are searching for a suspect in two separate carjacking incidents.</p><p>Just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of Granada Drive and Roxbury Road in the Fairview Shores area, to a report of a carjacking. A victim told deputies her car was bumped by another car. When the victim got out of her car to survey the damage, she said the suspect forced her back into the car, but as he started to drive, she escaped. </p><p>Authorities later learned that the suspect in the Orange County carjacking case is believed to have carjacked a victim in Seminole County about an hour earlier. </p><p>At about 5 p.m. Seminole County sheriff's deputies responded to Oxford Road in Fern Park in response to a carjacking. The victim in that case was holding the keys to her vehicle when the suspect snatched them, pushed her, then got into the car and drove away. </p><p>The suspect has not been apprehended. The car the suspect was last seen in is a brown 2011 Kia Soul, Florida license plate Y75NKY. </p><p>The suspect is described as a black man, possibly in his mid-30s, with short hair and thin-to-medium build. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Woman, 4 children injured in hit-and-run incident
Posted Jul 01 2019 11:52PM EDT
Authorities say a hit-and-run crash in Orange County has left a woman and four children injured.
A spokesman with Orange County Fire Rescue said a vehicle struck pedestrians in Pine Hill. At least one child was in a stroller. All the victims were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.'
Investigators are still searching for the driver. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman, 4 children injured in hit-and-run incident</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a hit-and-run crash in Orange County has left a woman and four children injured.</p><p>A spokesman with Orange County Fire Rescue said a vehicle struck pedestrians in Pine Hill. At least one child was in a stroller. All the victims were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.'</p><p>Investigators are still searching for the driver. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County sheriff's deputy charged with grand theft
Posted Jul 01 2019 11:45PM EDT
A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on charges of grand theft.
Sergeant Carly Friedman has been relieved of all law enforcement powers without pay. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orange County sheriff's deputy charged with grand theft</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on charges of grand theft.</p><p>Sergeant Carly Friedman has been relieved of all law enforcement powers without pay. Sheriff: Felon with violent past attacks woman
Posted Jul 01 2019 10:46PM EDT
An arrest has been made in a domestic violence case which authorities said was witnessed by patrons at a gas station in Bunnell, Florida.
People at the Old Country Store, on State Road 305, were shocked as they saw a man jump onto the hood of the car and pound on the windshield hard enough to break the glass. Surveillance video captured the moment Henry Germaine Brock grabbed a woman and threw her into the back seat of the car, before peeling out of the parking lot and leading police on a pursuit.</p><p>Brock, 29, was tracked down and arrested. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)
Kim Kardashian West to change name of 'Kimono' shapewear amid backlash for cultural appropriation (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
USA vs France Women's World Cup game breaks viewership record id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays-beat-orioles-6-3-mckay-goes-0-for-4-in-hitting-debut" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rays beat Orioles 6-3; McKay goes 0 for 4 in hitting debut</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/orange-county-sheriff-s-deputy-charged-with-grand-theft" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orange County sheriff's deputy charged with grand theft</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/2-carjackings-believe-to-be-tied-to-same-suspect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 carjackings believe to be tied to same suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sheriff-felon-with-violent-past-attacks-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/henry-germaine-brock_1562035458021_7462795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/henry-germaine-brock_1562035458021_7462795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/henry-germaine-brock_1562035458021_7462795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/henry-germaine-brock_1562035458021_7462795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/henry-germaine-brock_1562035458021_7462795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sheriff: Felon with violent past attacks woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/us-marshals-warn-about-spoofing-scheme" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/united%20states%20marshals%20service%201_1562035272068.jpg_7462978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/united%20states%20marshals%20service%201_1562035272068.jpg_7462978_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/united%20states%20marshals%20service%201_1562035272068.jpg_7462978_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/united%20states%20marshals%20service%201_1562035272068.jpg_7462978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/united%20states%20marshals%20service%201_1562035272068.jpg_7462978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U.S. Marshals warn about 'spoofing' scheme</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 