- Authorities in Orange and Seminole counties are searching for a suspect in two separate carjacking incidents.

Just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of Granada Drive and Roxbury Road in the Fairview Shores area, to a report of a carjacking. A victim told deputies her car was bumped by another car. When the victim got out of her car to survey the damage, she said the suspect forced her back into the car, but as he started to drive, she escaped.

Authorities later learned that the suspect in the Orange County carjacking case is believed to have carjacked a victim in Seminole County about an hour earlier.

At about 5 p.m. Seminole County sheriff's deputies responded to Oxford Road in Fern Park in response to a carjacking. The victim in that case was holding the keys to her vehicle when the suspect snatched them, pushed her, then got into the car and drove away.

The suspect has not been apprehended. The car the suspect was last seen in is a brown 2011 Kia Soul, Florida license plate Y75NKY.

The suspect is described as a black man, possibly in his mid-30s, with short hair and thin-to-medium build. Anyone with any information is urged to call 911 or Crimeline.