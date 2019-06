- Authorities have arrested two men in an investigation into a body found in the backyard of an Orange County home in April.

Gregory Palermo, 50, and Donald Lee Morrison, 59, have been arrested for their connection in the death of Brandon Boone, 27. Palermo told FOX 35 that Boone was a friend who died from an overdose. The two men buried Boone's body behind Palermo's home in the 5000 block of Glasgow Avenue.

"I made a bad decision. I freaked out," Palermo said.

Both are facing charges of tampering with physical evidence, mishandling human remains, and failure to report a death.