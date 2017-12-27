18-year-old gunned-down while riding bicycle in Sanford

- Sanford police say 18 year-old Lester Inman is the city’s 9th homicide of 2017. He was gunned-down while riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood, early Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight. Inman was reportedly just riding his bicycle near the intersection of Terry Lane and Scott Drive when he was shot.

Inman's brother was stunned. “Yeah, they killed my little brother, man. Killed my little brother, my little brother,” he cried, “man, this is Christmas, man. Come on, they just killed my little brother!”

Alma Pinkney lives near the crime scene, and said she heard the shots. “I heard about 15 gunshots. I was sound asleep, and it woke me up,” she said.

Pinkney said she saw Inman lying in the street. “When I looked, I see the boy laying on the ground. It's just awful.”

Inman's shooting only adds to Sanford’s already grim death toll, this year. He's the city's ninth murder in 2017, that's compared with five last year, and only two the year before that. Pinkney says they're sick of it.

“It's awful,” she said, “these teenagers need to get it together.”

Pinkney said the answer's simple: more cops. “About two weeks, they were here around the clock,” she said, “they were passing through four cars, every day. Then it ceased, and once it ceased they came back shooting.”

Neighbors say no in this house was hurt. Police are searching for the shooter, asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at (407) 423-TIPS.

