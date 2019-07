- A search is underway for a missing Florida teen.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says that 17-year-old Lilian Kaplan went missing from Orange Park on February 27th.

Kaplan reportedly has brown hair and eyes. She is about five-feet, five-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kaplan, please call 911, 1-800-843-5678, or 1-904-264-5555.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.