- Beachgoers enjoying a day of surf and sun at Navarre Beach near Pensacola on Tuesday got quite a surprise lurking in the water near them.

The Navarre Beach Fire Rescue posted photos to Facebook of what they estimated to be a 13-foot hammerhead shark swimming near the shore.

"Approximate 13 foot Hammerhead shark swimming just off our beach today!" reads the caption. The post has been shared over 4,000 times in less than two days.

The photos seemed to make some commenter's nervous.

"It looks little too close to shore for me," wrote one person, while another said, "That’s a little to close for comfort. 😬"

Sammy Furlong said he witnessed the shark on the hunt for food.

"I posted a vid I took of it, he was on the hunt for some type of big fish, he killed and ate it right there."