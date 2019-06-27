"Approximate 13 foot Hammerhead shark swimming just off our beach today!" reads the caption. The post has been shared over 4,000 times in less than two days.
The photos seemed to make some commenter's nervous.
"It looks little too close to shore for me," wrote one person, while another said, "That’s a little to close for comfort. 😬"
Sammy Furlong said he witnessed the shark on the hunt for food.
"I posted a vid I took of it, he was on the hunt for some type of big fish, he killed and ate it right there."
Posted Jun 27 2019 05:52AM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 07:25AM EDT
Dozens of firefighters swarmed an auto shop in Orange County early Thursday morning after a fire broke.
The two-alarm fire broke out just before 2:15 a.m. at the Big Boy Toys Auto Shop on the corner of W. Colonial Drive and Pine Hills Road.
Posted Jun 27 2019 06:08AM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 06:09AM EDT
If you have any unwanted guns, Daytona Beach police will take them off your hands.
On Thursday, June 27, the Daytona Beach Police Department is holding a gun buyback event.
Anyone who has a gun they no longer need or want can surrender them, no questions asked. You will then receive a $50 gift card in return.
Posted Jun 27 2019 12:06AM EDT
The famous Central Florida couple featured in the "Queen of Versailles" documentary say they're drug testing their kids in the wake of their daughter's overdose death.
The Siegels have long advocated for drug testing in schools and they say doing it at home could save lives.
"It's a parent's responsibility to drug test their kid. It takes tough love," timeshare mogul David Siegel told the News Station.