- UPDATE: Dakota has been located safely.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that 10-year-old Dakota West Davis is missing.

They say that Dakota was last seen on Wednesday at about 11 p.m. in his bedroom. He was then discovered missing from the Ocala home, located on W. Highway 40, around 2 a.m. He was wearing a red shirt and blue or gray sweatpants.

Dakota is reportedly about four-feet, four-inches tall. He weighs about 90 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information of where Dakota may be, please call 911.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.