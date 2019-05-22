< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section id="story408382737" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408382737" data-article-version="1.0">10-foot alligator caught taking a late night stroll across a Florida highway</h1> stroll across a Florida highway" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/10-foot-alligator-caught-taking-a-late-night-stroll-across-a-florida-highway" addthis:title="10-foot alligator caught taking a late night stroll across a Florida highway"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408382737.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408382737");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408382737-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408382737-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/gator%20for%20web%20collier_1558541821866.png_7302095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408382737-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: Collier County Sheriff's Office </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/gator%20for%20web%20collier_1558541821866.png_7302095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408382737-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="gator for web collier_1558541821866.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/gator1_1558541824159_7302097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408382737-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="gator1_1558541824159.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/gator2_1558541823444_7302096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408382737-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="gator2_1558541823444.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/gator3_1558541821474_7302094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408382737-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="gator3_1558541821474.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-408382737-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/gator%20for%20web%20collier_1558541821866.png_7302095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Collier County Sheriff's Office" title="gator for web collier_1558541821866.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Collier County Sheriff's Office</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/gator1_1558541824159_7302097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Collier County Sheriff's Office" title="gator1_1558541824159.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Collier County Sheriff's Office</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/gator2_1558541823444_7302096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Collier County Sheriff's Office" title="gator2_1558541823444.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Collier County Sheriff's Office</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/gator3_1558541821474_7302094_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Collier County Sheriff's Office" title="gator3_1558541821474.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Collier County Sheriff's Office</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script <p><strong class='dateline'>COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Collier County deputies had their hands full early Wednesday morning when they stopped a more than 10-foot alligator crossing a highway.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/pesky-alligator-knocks-on-florida-woman-s-door"><strong>RELATED: Pesky alligator knocks on Florida woman's door, peeks inside window</strong></a></p><p>The sheriff's office posted pictures to Facebook of the encounter. They said the alligator was just out taking a casual late-night stroll at Immokalee Road and Randall Boulevard.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="776" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fcolliersheriff%2Fposts%2F2302037703189332&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

"Thankfully, traffic wasn't too bad that time of night. Trapper Ray Simonsen came out to wrangle the animal, and the scene was cleared more than an hour later."

Alligator sightings are becoming much more common now, with many seen walking right up to residents houses.

"We're smack dab in the middle of alligator mating season, which wraps up at the end of June."

If you see a nuisance alligator in your neighborhood, be sure to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at 866-392-4286.

More cool alligator STORIES and VIDEOS:

Up Next:

