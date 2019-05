- Collier County deputies had their hands full early Wednesday morning when they stopped a more than 10-foot alligator crossing a highway.

The sheriff's office posted pictures to Facebook of the encounter. They said the alligator was just out taking a casual late-night stroll at Immokalee Road and Randall Boulevard.

"Thankfully, traffic wasn't too bad that time of night. Trapper Ray Simonsen came out to wrangle the animal, and the scene was cleared more than an hour later."

Alligator sightings are becoming much more common now, with many seen walking right up to residents houses.

"We're smack dab in the middle of alligator mating season, which wraps up at the end of June."

If you see a nuisance alligator in your neighborhood, be sure to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at 866-392-4286.

