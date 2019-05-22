"Thankfully, traffic wasn't too bad that time of night. Trapper Ray Simonsen came out to wrangle the animal, and the scene was cleared more than an hour later."
Alligator sightings are becoming much more common now, with many seen walking right up to residents houses.
"We're smack dab in the middle of alligator mating season, which wraps up at the end of June."
If you see a nuisance alligator in your neighborhood, be sure to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at 866-392-4286.
The Daytona Beach Police Department says that they need the public's help locating a 58-year-old man who has not been heard from for at least a week.
They say that Mark Stephen Fain requires insulin treatment for his diabetes and may be suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He is also reportedly licensed to carry a concealed firearm. Police do not believe he is suicidal.
He was last known to be living in a white Ford van with Florida tag number GNQG75, police say. He was parked across 117 Beverly Court, near Bethune Point Park, for some time. He is known to frequent the Titusville area for fishing.
The number of Florida sheriffs who have signed agreements to participate in federal programs designed to catch undocumented immigrants in county jails has tripled.
Since the May 6 launch of an initiative known as the Warrant Service Officer program, 10 local law-enforcement agencies have signed contracts that will soon allow their corrections officers to be certified to perform functions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, such as serving federal immigration detainers.
That brings the total number of local law-enforcement agencies participating in federal immigration programs to 15, with officials saying that number will soon tick up.
Florida recorded 628 boating accidents in 2018, down 18 percent from a year earlier, according to a new report released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Also, the state had 59 boating-related deaths, down from 67 in 2017.
People falling overboard continued to be the leading type of fatal accident, contributing to 18 deaths last year, according to the annual report. Drowning was the leading cause of death, accounting for 29 of the 59 deaths.
Bekah Nelson of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said most accidents and injuries could be prevented if boaters pay attention to their surroundings and use basic safety measures, especially as Florida’s waterways get busier.