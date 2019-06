- One person is dead after a fire broke out and destroyed a travel trailer in Port Orange Thursday night, investigators say.

Firefighters rushed to the "Rose Bay Travel Park" off Nova Road where the fire engulfed the camper.

.@PortOrange_PD confirm 1 person died in this camper fire at Rose Bay Travel Park last night. Fire investigators are trying to find out what caused the small trailer to catch fire. The camper is still smoking this morning. pic.twitter.com/7tcEyWJztY — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) June 28, 2019







Port Orange police say one person was inside when the fire broke out. That person was killed.

One neighbor tells Fox 35 that he was woken up by a loud bang around 11:00 p.m.

"It woke me up. It shook our whole camper."

Authorities are still trying to figure out how it started. The state fire marshal's office is investigating.

The victim has not been identified.