- Investigators said they believe this deadly home invasion was not random and that the gunmen targeted that house for drugs and money.

Just after 1am a 911 call came in saying there were shots fired on Kingbrook Lane.

The Orange County Sheriff's office said three unknown armed suspects broke into the house demanding cash. A man and woman were inside.

Deputies said the woman was pistol whipped and the man was shot multiple times.

Both were taken to the hospital where the man died from his gunshot wounds. The woman is expected to survive.

Neighbors waking up to the news told the News Station that they are frightened and alarmed by what happened.

"This kinda shakes our sense of stability and security in this neighborhood because someone just got murdered here," neighbor Kenneth Benson said.

Detectives said this was not a random act. They said the victim in this case was targeted and detectives believe that drugs and money were the motive in this crime.

Officials said they do not believe others in the neighborhood are in danger and are following all leads in this case.

We are working to get a description of the three suspects and a possible getaway car. The identity of the victims have not yet been released.