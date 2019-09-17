< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man killed in armed home invasion, OCSO says gunmen targeted drugs and money 17 2019 06:24AM By Amanda McKenzie, FOX 35
Posted Sep 17 2019 07:23AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 17 2019 06:24AM EDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 09:37AM EDT type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/1-dead-after-armed-home-invasion-in-orange-county";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Amanda\x20McKenzie\x2c\x20FOX\x2035\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429125089" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Investigators said they believe this deadly home invasion was not random and that the gunmen targeted that house for drugs and money.</p><p>Just after 1am a 911 call came in saying there were shots fired on Kingbrook Lane.</p><p>The Orange County Sheriff's office said three unknown armed suspects broke into the house demanding cash. A man and woman were inside.</p><p>Deputies said the woman was pistol whipped and the man was shot multiple times. </p><p>Both were taken to the hospital where the man died from his gunshot wounds. The woman is expected to survive.</p><p>Neighbors waking up to the news told the News Station that they are frightened and alarmed by what happened.</p><p>"This kinda shakes our sense of stability and security in this neighborhood because someone just got murdered here," neighbor Kenneth Benson said.</p><p>Detectives said this was not a random act. They said the victim in this case was targeted and detectives believe that drugs and money were the motive in this crime.</p><p>Officials said they do not believe others in the neighborhood are in danger and are following all leads in this case.</p><p>We are working to get a description of the three suspects and a possible getaway car. 