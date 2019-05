- The Ormond Beach Police Department is investigating after two pedestrians were struck while crossing near the intersection of West Granada Boulevard and Seminole Drive. One of those pedestrians died from injuries.

Officers responded to the Trails Shopping Center around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, following reports of a crash involving three vehicles and the two pedestrians -- a man and a woman.

Investigators said the two were crossing in a designated crosswalk. Witnesses stated that an eastbound Chevrolet SUV sideswiped a black Nissan four-door and then struck the two pedestrians. Another Chevrolet SUV sustained damage from the crash.

Both pedestrians were transported to Advent Health Hospital, where the woman died from injuries she sustained in the crash.