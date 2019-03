- Detectives with the DeLand Police Department are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responded to the 800 block of East Indiana Avenue after receiving a call that a man had been shot in the neck. The gunshot victim was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

Detectives said an initial investigation appears to show there was a disturbance at another location before the shooting on E. Indiana Avenue. The case is under investigation and ongoing.